Salman Khan On Tubelight Reviews: The Ratings Are Better Than I Expected "The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so I am very pleased," said Salman Khan

Salman Khan in Tubelight (Image courtesy: Salman Khan) New Delhi: Highlights "This is an emotional film to be seen with entire family," said Salman Salman: As far as reviews are concerned, every film has mixed reviews "I know the film will do well and will be a hit," said Salman



"The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so I am very pleased," IANS quoted Salman Khan as saying.



"As per reports people are saying they cannot see 'Bhai' (Salman) crying. So I asked, are they (audience) laughing and the answer was "no, they are crying". So I said don't worry about it," he added.



Speaking about his film, Salman Khan said that



"As it is an Eid release, people have preconceived notions and plans to throw coins, sing and dance at the cinema hall. So they have gone to watch a certain film but get to watch another film. This film is not of a kind which you watch with your buddies as you will not get an opportunity to dance or have fun. It is a very emotional film. Even an emotionless, stone hearted person will get tears in his eyes. So this is an emotional film to be seen with parents, grand parents and entire family," IANS quoted the Bodyguard actor as saying.



Salman Khan said that he is 'not bothered' about the mixed review his film has received and he's sure that his film will do well at the box-office.



"I got so many text messages, saying that they got emotional watching the brothers dancing on the song. So we are preparing audience for a beautiful, simple, emotional film about brothers. As far as reviews are concerned, every film has mixed reviews," IANS quoted Salman as saying.



"I am not bothered, I know the film will do well and will be a hit and get lot of respect," he added.



Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film is an adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy.



Tubelight also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and child artiste Matin Rey. Shah Rukh Khan as a cameo in the film.



(With IANS inputs)



