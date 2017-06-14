Salman Khan Explains Why Sohail Is A Better Director Than Arbaaz Salman Khan says Sohail, with whom he's worked in Hello Brother and Jai Ho, is more patient than Arbaaz Khan

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sohail has directed Salman Khan in three films while Arbaaz only made Dabangg 2 with Salman. New Delhi: Highlights Sohail lets you improvise, said Salman Khan Salman says Arbaaz Khan panics and 'his blood pressure goes up' Salman Khan co-stars with Sohail in Tubelight, releasing this month Tubelight, actor, and producer Salman Khan was asked to talk about his brothers, Arbaaz and Dabangg 3, which is in planning stages, but he will produce the film. "When we were talking about making Dabangg 3, Arbaaz said he would not direct the film, only produce it. I also said (folds hands), okay we will look for a good director then", Salman added.



Sohail has directed more films with Salman. He first directed Salman in his directorial debut film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) followed by Hello Brother (1999) and Jai Ho (2014). Arbaaz has directed one film, which starred his superstar brother Salman, Dabangg 2 (2012), the sequel of the superhit Dabangg (2010), which was produced by Arbaaz and directed by Abhinav Sinha.

At Koffee with Karan shoot #koffeecentury A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:01am PST



The three brothers, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail were last seen sharing screen space on



During the promotions of Kabir Khan's, actor, and producer Salman Khan was asked to talk about his brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail's direction skills . To which the superstar gave an honest answer and even gave a reason for his reply, "Sohail is a better director than Arbaaz. I say this because he is more patient and lets you improvise. Arbaaz panics, his blood pressure goes up." That could be the reason Arbaaz doesn't want to direct Salman's, which is in planning stages, but he will produce the film. "When we were talking about making, Arbaaz said he would not direct the film, only produce it. I also said (folds hands), okay we will look for a good director then", Salman added.Sohail has directed more films with Salman. He first directed Salman in his directorial debut film(1998) followed by(1999) and(2014). Arbaaz has directed one film, which starred his superstar brother Salman,(2012), the sequel of the superhit(2010), which was produced by Arbaaz and directed by Abhinav Sinha.The three brothers, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail were last seen sharing screen space on Koffee With Karan's 100th episode in December 2016.