Salman Khan Black Buck Poaching Case: Final Arguments From July 6

The final arguments in the black buck poaching case against Salman Khan and other film stars will begin from July 6.The arguments were to begin on March 1 but an application by the prosecution seeking documents pertaining to the investigation against veterinarian NP Nepalia, who had conducted postmortem on the black bucks, put off the hearing.The application was finally rejected by a trail court on Thursday, thereby paving the way for the final arguments in the case to begin from from July 6.Defence counsel HM Saraswat, while arguing in the court, had said that the documents sought by the prosecution were already there on record and termed the move as a delay tactic.Arguments on the application had already been completed by the counsels of all the accused and prosecution in the trail court on May 30 and the order had been kept reserved by magistrate Devkumar Khatri.On the other hand, hearing on the petition of the state government challenging the acquittal of Mr Khan by the trial court in presence of the actor in a case against him under Arms Act will also begin in the district and sessions court from July 6.During the previous hearing, the court had directed Mr Khan to appear in the court on July 6.Before this, Mr Khan had appeared in the court on January 27 for recording of his statements in Kankani black buck poaching case.Besides Mr Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are the co-accused in the case apart from a local named Dushyant Singh. All of them have recorded their statements in the court and have pleaded not-guilty.