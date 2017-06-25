Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party. Surprise Guest - Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended politician Baba Siddique's annual iftaar party on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The two Khans made separate entries and weren't photographed together. Salman, whose film Tubelight released this Friday, came with his entire family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and co-star Matin Rey Tangu, 8, while SRK entered the venue alone. A couple of years ago, the two super Khans of Bollywood ended their fued at Mr Siddique's party and were photographed hugging each other. Salman and SRK, both 51, were dressed in white shirt. The Karan Arjun co-stars have shared screen space in Tubelight after 15 years. SRK has a cameo in Salman's film.
Here are Salman and SRK's pics from the party.
Check out adorable Matin's swag. He wore a shimmering yellow sherwani.
Tubelight director Kabir Khan came with his wife Mini Mathur.
Like every year, the Iftaar party was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities like Ileana D'Cruz, Huma Qureshi, Sooraj Pancholi, Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Ankita Lokhande, Kiara Advani also attended the party.
Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma came with cutie-pie Ahil.
Here's Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Iulia posing with Baba Siddique at the party.
Salman's Tubelight, which was one of the most-awaited films of the year, opened in the theatres on June 23 to mixed reviews. Critics' seemed to be not so impressed by his film while at the box office, Tubelight has earned over Rs 42 crore. According to trade analysts, the collections of the film is expected to rise considering the Eid weekend.