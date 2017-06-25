Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party. Surprise Guest - Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended politician Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The two Khans made separate entries and weren't photographed together

All India | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2017 11:54 IST
304 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party. Surprise Guest - Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan at iftaar party (Image courtesy (R): nmd.srk__555)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman came with his family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia
  2. SRK entered the venue alone
  3. Ileana, Huma, Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta were the other stars present
Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended politician Baba Siddique's annual iftaar party on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The two Khans made separate entries and weren't photographed together. Salman, whose film Tubelight released this Friday, came with his entire family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and co-star Matin Rey Tangu, 8, while SRK entered the venue alone. A couple of years ago, the two super Khans of Bollywood ended their fued at Mr Siddique's party and were photographed hugging each other. Salman and SRK, both 51, were dressed in white shirt. The Karan Arjun co-stars have shared screen space in Tubelight after 15 years. SRK has a cameo in Salman's film.

Here are Salman and SRK's pics from the party.
 
salman khan

Salman Khan with Baba Siddique at the party



 
 

A post shared by _Shahrukh Khan_ (@nmd.srk__555) on

 
salman khan

Salman Khan posed for the cameras


Check out adorable Matin's swag. He wore a shimmering yellow sherwani.
 
matin

Matin Rey Tangu photographed at the party


Tubelight director Kabir Khan came with his wife Mini Mathur.
 
kabir

Kabir Khan came with wife Mini Mathur


Like every year, the Iftaar party was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities like Ileana D'Cruz, Huma Qureshi, Sooraj Pancholi, Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Ankita Lokhande, Kiara Advani also attended the party.
 
preity

Celebs at the iftaar party

 
sohail

Salman's father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, Sonu Sood and Sooraj Pancholi at the party


Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma came with cutie-pie Ahil.
 
ahil

Arpita with Ahil at he party


Here's Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Iulia posing with Baba Siddique at the party.
 
salman khan

Salman Khan's sisters and Iulia at the party


Salman's Tubelight, which was one of the most-awaited films of the year, opened in the theatres on June 23 to mixed reviews. Critics' seemed to be not so impressed by his film while at the box office, Tubelight has earned over Rs 42 crore. According to trade analysts, the collections of the film is expected to rise considering the Eid weekend.
 

Trending

Share this story on

304 Shares
ALSO READ2 Toddlers Died After Mom Left Them In Hot Car To Teach 'A Lesson,' Police Say
Salman KhanShah Rukh Khaniftaar party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5Tubelight Movie ReviewISRO Cartosat 2 launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................