Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party. Surprise Guest - Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended politician Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The two Khans made separate entries and weren't photographed together

304 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman and Shah Rukh Khan at iftaar party (Image courtesy (R): nmd.srk__555) New Delhi: Highlights Salman came with his family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia SRK entered the venue alone Ileana, Huma, Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta were the other stars present Tubelight released this Friday, came with his entire family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Karan Arjun co-stars have shared screen space in Tubelight after 15 years. SRK has a cameo in Salman's film.



Here are Salman and SRK's pics from the party.

Salman Khan with Baba Siddique at the party



A post shared by _Shahrukh Khan_ (@nmd.srk__555) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT Salman Khan posed for the cameras

Check out adorable Matin's swag. He wore a shimmering yellow sherwani.

Matin Rey Tangu photographed at the party

Tubelight director Kabir Khan came with his wife Mini Mathur.

Kabir Khan came with wife Mini Mathur

Like every year, the Iftaar party was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities like Ileana D'Cruz, Huma Qureshi, Sooraj Pancholi, Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Ankita Lokhande, Kiara Advani also attended the party.

Celebs at the iftaar party Salman's father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, Sonu Sood and Sooraj Pancholi at the party

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma came with cutie-pie Ahil.

Arpita with Ahil at he party

Here's Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Iulia posing with Baba Siddique at the party.

Salman Khan's sisters and Iulia at the party

Salman's Tubelight, which was one of the most-awaited films of the year, opened in the theatres on June 23 to mixed reviews. Critics' seemed to be not so impressed by his film while at the box office, Tubelight has earned over Rs 42 crore. According to trade analysts, the collections of the film is expected to rise considering the Eid weekend.





Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended politician Baba Siddique's annual iftaar party on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The two Khans made separate entries and weren't photographed together. Salman, whose filmreleased this Friday, came with his entire family including rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and co-star Matin Rey Tangu, 8 , while SRK entered the venue alone. A couple of years ago, the two super Khans of Bollywood ended their fued at Mr Siddique's party and were photographed hugging each other. Salman and SRK, both 51, were dressed in white shirt. Theco-stars have shared screen space inafter 15 years. SRK has a cameo in Salman's film.Here are Salman and SRK's pics from the party.Check out adorable Matin's swag. He wore a shimmering yellowdirector Kabir Khan came with his wife Mini Mathur.Like every year, theparty was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities like Ileana D'Cruz, Huma Qureshi, Sooraj Pancholi, Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Ankita Lokhande, Kiara Advani also attended the party.Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma came with cutie-pie Ahil.Here's Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Iulia posing with Baba Siddique at the party.Salman's, which was one of the most-awaited films of the year, opened in the theatres on June 23 to mixed reviews. Critics' seemed to be not so impressed by his film while at the box office,has earned over Rs 42 crore. According to trade analysts, the collections of the film is expected to rise considering the Eid weekend.