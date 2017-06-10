Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez's Second Film? Here's An Update Jacqueline Fernandez neither confirmed nor denied the reports of working with Salman Khan in Remo D'Souza's film

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez in Kick New Delhi: Highlights Fingers crossed, said Jacqueline on working with Salman Khan again Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starred in Kick Jacqueline's upcoming films are A Gentleman, Judwaa 2 and Drive Kick, had reportedly given her nod to the project which is about father-daughter relationship. Remo also directed Jacqueline in A Flying Jatt opposite Tiger Shroff and has choreographed Salman Khan in songs like Selfie Le Le (from Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Radio (from Tubelight). Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently gearing up for the



Recently Sidharth and Jacqueline shared the posters of their film, which also revealed the official title of the film discarding Reloaded, which was the film's 'working title.' Jacqueline told PTI: "We didn't have a title for so long so we kept a working title which was Reload. We had never really announced or finalised any title. We were pondering on A Gentleman for some time and finally once we saw the edit, we thought it works and fits in really well."

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT



A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who have previously made films like Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending. A Gentleman is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25.



After A Gentleman, Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Drive will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions.



(With PTI inputs)



Actress Jacqueline Fernandez gave a cryptic reply when asked about co-starring with Salman Khanin Remo D'Souza's film. The actress told news agency PTI: "Fingers crossed. Pray for me." Jacqueline, who has earlier worked with Salman in, had reportedly given her nod to the project which is about father-daughter relationship. Remo also directed Jacqueline inopposite Tiger Shroff and has choreographed Salman Khan in songs like(from) and(from). Meanwhile, Jacqueline is currently gearing up for the release of her film A Gentleman in which she's paired with Sidharth Malhotra.Recently Sidharth and Jacqueline shared the posters of their film, which also revealed the official title of the film discarding, which was the film's 'working title.' Jacqueline told PTI: "We didn't have a title for so long so we kept a working title which was Reload. We had never really announced or finalised any title. We were pondering onfor some time and finally once we saw the edit, we thought it works and fits in really well."is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who have previously made films likeandis scheduled to hit the screens on August 25.After Jacqueline will be seen in Judwaa 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, andopposite Sushant Singh Rajput.will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions.(With PTI inputs)