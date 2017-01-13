Salman Khan, 4 Others Asked To Be Present Before Court In Poaching Case

Hindi-film actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu have been asked to appear before a Jodhpur court on January 25 to record their statements in the blackbuck poaching case. The court's Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh gave the directions after completion of examination of all the witnesses in the court.Since 1998, Salman Khan is facing trial in a case of poaching of an endangered black buck in Jodhpur's Kankani village and possession of illegal arms.The co-accused in this case are actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, who had accompanied the Bollywood star in the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' on October 1, 1998. The verdict in the case against Khan under Arms Act will be pronounced on January 18 when Salman Khan has been asked to be present.The Rajasthan High Court in July 2016, had acquitted Salman in another case related to chinkara poaching.Salman had appealed before the Jodhpur bench of the high court challenging a lower court's verdict in 2006 that handed him a one and five-year term in the two separate cases of poaching.However, Salman as well as the state government had appealed before the high court challenging the lower court's verdicts on various grounds.In July the High Court while allowing the appeal of Salman acquitted him of all the charges and also dismissed the appeal filed by the state government for enhancement of sentence.However, the Rajasthan government in October 2016, filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the acquittal by the high court in the chinkara poaching cases.