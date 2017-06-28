Saif Ali Khan, Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Are 'On The Same Page' About Daughter Sara's Acting Debut

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who earlier seemed to be ambivalent about daughter Sara Ali Khan's acting debut, clearly stated that he doesn't have a problem with her career choices. Meanwhile, several media outlets ran headlines that he and ex-wife Amrita Singh had different opinions about Sara's debut. However, the actor has dismissed the reports and said that he 'supports' Sara's acting ambitions and Amrita and he agree to it. "Amrita and me are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara's acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail," Saif, 46, told news agency IANS.
Highlights
- "We never had any such conversation," says Saif
- Saif is 'fully supportive' of Sara's acting ambitions
- Like any father, Saif's looking forward to Sara's debut with 'excitement'
Sara, 23, will make her debut in Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
Saif had earlier told DNA that any 'parent wouldn't want their child to choose this profession.' "Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children."
Meanwhile, he further told IANS, "I repeat, that I am looking forward to Sara's debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety and nervousness like any other father would."
Sara is the eldest child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She also has a brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif and Amrita separated in 2004. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. The couple's first child, son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, was born last year in December.
