Saibaba Conviction Due To Forensic Science Laboratory Report: official

Records available at crime analysis wing of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mumbai helped agencies to convict Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and five others for Maoist links, an official said today.Saibaba and five others were convicted on March 7 by a sessions court for their links with the Maoists. Apart from Saibaba, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Mahesh Tirkey, Pandu Narote and Vijay Tirkey were convicted by court after found guilty under various sections of UAPA, official said.While agencies are happy with court decision, credit of the conviction is being claimed by FSL, Mumbai.Saibaba and his associates were arrested by Aheri Police in Naxal affected area in 2013 under sections of UAPA.At that time police had seized five hard disks, 30 CDs, DVDs, 3 pen drives and other digital evidences from Saibaba's house, official said.These evidences were brought to FSL Mumbai for analysis in September 2013.After thorough analysis FSL team had preserved these records at FSL labs and these analysis report was submitted in court on March 7, which brought the conviction to the accused persons in the case, he said.Evidences which were made available from FSL's computer crime analysis wing played a crucial role in the conviction, the official said.The computer-related crime analysis wing's chief Chitra Kamat and team had preserved the data. Cross examination of one of the colleagues from their team was also done in court before it announced the verdict, he added.