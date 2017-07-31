Saharanpur Riots Accused Chandrashekhar's Attack In Jail To Be Probed: Bhim Army

A probe has begun into the alleged assault on Bhim Army's founder Chandreshekhar inside a jail in Saharanpur, Bhim Army claimed on Sunday.Bhim Army city president Praveen Gautam told reporters that Chandrashekhar was attacked last month and office-bearers of the Bhim Army had gheraoed the office of the district magistrate. They had asked the administration for an unbiased investigation into the alleged assault."The city magistrate has assured us that Chandrashekhar's security has been tightened and a probe has begun into the assault case," he said.The office-bearers of the Bhim Army gheraoed the office of the district magistrate alleging that the outfit's founder Chandrasekhar was assaulted inside a jail in Saharanpur.Chandrashekhar, a lawyer by profession, was arrested on June 8 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in connection with his alleged role in the violence in Saharanpur.He had shot to limelight after holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against violence on Dalits in Saharanpur.Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on May 9 after a person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on May 5.About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured in subsequent violence on May 9.