Saharanpur MP, Police Officer Injured In Stone-Pelting Between 2 Communities In Uttar Pradesh

Several people, including a local lawmaker and a senior police officer, were injured on Thursday allegedly in stone-pelting by two communities when a clash erupted between them during a rally to mark Ambedkar Jayanti in Janakpuri, police said. "A flag march was carried out in the village, however, the situation is under control now," SSP Love Kumar told PTI. The rally being taken out to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary in Sadak Dudhali village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur was allegedly objected to by members of a community who started pelting stones, they said.Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma and Mr Kumar were among several people who suffered injuries in the ensuing stone pelting from both the sides, they said, adding some other policemen were also injured.Following this, police reached the spot and pacified both the groups. However, the MP along with his supporters reached outside the SSP's official residence and started protesting demanding conduct of the rally and suspension of the Senior Superintendent of Police, police said."A peaceful rally was taken out to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary which was attacked by a group here. The MP was injured in the incident," a spokesperson of the lawmaker told PTI.They damaged a CCTV camera outside the SP's residence, police said, adding after which police personnel from nearby areas were deployed there.Inspector General of Police Ajay Anand reached the spot and pacified the protesting lawmaker and his supporters after which they left from there.The SSP said permission for the rally was not given by the administration.A flag march was carried out in the village, he said, adding those who pelted stones will be identified and arrested.The situation is under control in the area while heavy deployment of police is done to prevent any untoward incident.