Saharanpur Clashes: Top Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea For Special Probe Team

A Dalit man was killed and about 20 people were injured in violence on Tuesday after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati held a rally in Shabbirpur, a village where one person had died in caste clashes earlier this month.

All India | | Updated: May 26, 2017 14:43 IST
Internet and mobile services were suspended after clashes broke out in Saharanpur.

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the recent incidents of caste violence in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the petition may be heard after the court's summer break.

Gaurav Yadava, a lawyer, who had filed a petition in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea for an urgent hearing, saying that the situation in the areas was "critical" and needed judicial intervention.

Besides seeking an SIT probe into the recent violence in Saharanpur villages, in which two people were killed and many injured, the PIL also sought compensation for the families of the victims.

