Sahara Birla Diaries: Supreme Court To Hear Prashant Bhushan's Plea Today

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the politically sensitive Sahara-Birla diary case, which involves alleged bribes paid to politicians today. The hearing comes following a fresh affidavit by lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan.Mr Bhushan wants a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged bribes paid to politicians, whose names appeared in diaries seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department.The "Sahara diaries" -- a collection of papers and computer print-outs found in raids on the Sahara offices in 2014 -- reportedly carried names of politicians from different parties, along with amounts paid to them as bribes. The list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was Gujarat Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.On November 14, the top court had commented that there was zero material to order a probe and said there was not even the smallest material to substantiate the accusation.Mr Bhushan has now filed fresh papers to substantiate the allegations.The case will be heard by Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy. Justice JS Khehar, who was hearing the case, withdrew after Mr Bhushan pointed out that his file for elevation as Chief Justice was pending with the government. At the time, Justice Mishra was hearing this case with Justice Khehar.The matter snowballed into a political controversy after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, during the notes ban controversy last month, accused PM Modi of "personal corruption" and presented a list of five questions. The opposition also alleged that PM Modi has been ensured unwarranted protection by tax officials, who have decided not to investigate the Sahara Group.The decision to prosecute Sahara, made in August last year, had been overturned in November.