Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office Day 1 - Sachin Tendulkar's Film Has An 'Impressive' Opening

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office: Sachin Tendulkar's film has recorded a box office score of Rs 8.40 crores on Friday

All India | Updated: May 27, 2017 15:09 IST
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office: A still from the movie

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film has recorded a box office score of Rs 8.40 crore
  2. It released across theatres in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English
  3. 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams opens impressively,' tweeted Taran Adarsh
Sachin: A Billion Dreams arrived in theatres to delight cricket fans yesterday and movie buffs are loving it to the core. The audience's love for the documentary-style sports biopic is being reflected in the box office numbers for the opening day. Sachin Tendulkar's film has recorded a box office score of Rs 8.40 crores on Friday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sachin: A Billion Dreams released across theatres in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English on May 26. Of the film's box office score, Mr Adarsh said: "Considering it's a docu-drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams opens impressively."
 

Ahead of the film's arrival in theatres, Sachin hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood biggies. Following the premiere, Sachin's film earned a great review from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted: "Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie last night... filled with pride and emotion." Abhishek Bachchan, who was also at the premiere with wife Aishwarya, added: "Sachin isn't just a person, he's an emotion... India's emotion! And after they see his film, the world's emotion. Congratulations."
 
 

This is how Sachin replied:
 

In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen said that the documentary drama will make Sachin Tendulkar fans nostalgic. "What the documentary does well, however, is show just how deeply pressure and criticism weighed on Sachin. How shamefully his children were jeered at in school when his batting wasn't upto scratch, and how headlines and editorials baying for his blood affected the man himself. We are, for better or worse, hearing Tendulkar tell his story his way, and it's interesting to see what he chooses to talk about," he writes.

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams also has appearances by Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mayuresh Pem, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag.
 

