Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office Day 1 - Sachin Tendulkar's Film Has An 'Impressive' Opening

Highlights
- The film has recorded a box office score of Rs 8.40 crore
- It released across theatres in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English
- 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams opens impressively,' tweeted Taran Adarsh
Considering it's a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY... Fri Rs 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017
Ahead of the film's arrival in theatres, Sachin hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood biggies. Following the premiere, Sachin's film earned a great review from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted: "Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie last night... filled with pride and emotion." Abhishek Bachchan, who was also at the premiere with wife Aishwarya, added: "Sachin isn't just a person, he's an emotion... India's emotion! And after they see his film, the world's emotion. Congratulations."
T 2435 - 'SACHIN a Billion dreams' movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!! pic.twitter.com/7n4BW2a5JW— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017
Sachin isn't just a person, he's an emotion... India's emotion! And after they see his film, the worlds emotion. congratulations @sachin_rt— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2017
This is how Sachin replied:
Speechless and deeply honoured with your presence for the premiere of my movie. Thank you for your blessings and good wishes. https://t.co/yHlfk5AtCh— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2017
In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen said that the documentary drama will make Sachin Tendulkar fans nostalgic. "What the documentary does well, however, is show just how deeply pressure and criticism weighed on Sachin. How shamefully his children were jeered at in school when his batting wasn't upto scratch, and how headlines and editorials baying for his blood affected the man himself. We are, for better or worse, hearing Tendulkar tell his story his way, and it's interesting to see what he chooses to talk about," he writes.
Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams also has appearances by Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mayuresh Pem, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag.