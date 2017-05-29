Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office Collection Day 3 - A Dream Weekend For Sachin Tendulkar's Docu-Drama

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office Collection Day 3 - Sachin Tendulkar's film collected more than Rs 28 crore over the weekend, which is 'excellent for a docu-drama'

All India | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2017 15:19 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Box Office Collection Day 3 - A Dream Weekend For Sachin Tendulkar's Docu-Drama

A still from Sachin: A Billion Dreams

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sachin: A Billion Dreams collected Rs 28.05 crore over the weekend
  2. The docu-drama beat Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
  3. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by James Erskine
Sachin Tendulkar's documentary drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams had a wonderful opening weekend, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which collected Rs 8 crore on opening day made above Rs 27 crore over the weekend, which Taran Adarsh says is "excellent for a docu-drama." Sachin: A Billion Dreams received fabulous reviews released in several languages. The collective score of all languages is Rs 28.05 crore. Sachin: A Billion Dreams hit the screens with Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales but movie-goers had eyes only for Sachin. Taran Adarsh gave the complete box office report of Sachin: A Billion Dreams so far.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 
 
 

Of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Raja Sen in his review for NDTV said: "This is a documentary not merely about the man with that name, but one narrated by him, one where he tells his own story in his own words. It is not journalistic or incisive or probing. It feels, instead, intimate - as intimate as it can feel, anyway, for a film where an audience claps and cheers alongside those who clapped and cheered live, years ago. Which is to say: it is us today applauding in time with us yesterday." He gave the docu-drama 4 stars (out of 5).

Watch the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams
 

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by James Erskine and features Sachin Tendulkar and his family - wife Anjali and children, Sara and Arjun. His colleagues MS Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag also made an appearance along with actor Mayuresh Pem.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READBodies Of Indians Recovered At Everest And Complaints Of Stolen Oxygen
sachin a billion dreamssachin a billion dreams box officesachin a billion dreams collectionsachin tendulkar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th Results

................................ Advertisement ................................