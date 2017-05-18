Saahore Baahubali Is Trending. Watch Song, Featuring Baahubali And Sivagami Baahubali: The Conclusion makers released the full video of the song Saahore Baahubali three weeks after the film hit the screens

The lyrics of Saahore Baahubali are written in praise of Baahubali The songs delves into Baahubali's relationship with his mother Sivagami Saahore Baahubali is sung by Daler Mehndi Baahubali: The Conclusion released the full video of the song Saahore Baahubali three weeks after the film hit the screens. The song has snippets from the film in which Prabhas, as Amarendra Baaubali, performs pretty spectacular stunts and leaves everyone awestruck. Baahubali: The Conclusion is busy conquering the global box office and meanwhile the makers Saahore Baahubali is sung by Daler Mehndi and the lyrics are rajmata Sivagami (played by Ramya Krishnan) which forms an important theme in the later part of the story.



Baahubali 2 concludes the two part series directed by S S Rajamouli. The first film, Baahubali: The Beginning, released in 2015. Baahubali: The Conclusion envisioned as a pan-India film by the makers, it making its mark on the global market. The film is the first Indian film to make more than Rs 1,000 crore-mark worldwide and the film's Hindi version has set a few standalone records too. Baahubali 2 made more than Rs 100 crore on day one and is the first film in Bollywood to cross R 400-crore benchmark.



Baahubali: The Conclusion is the story of rivalry between the two princes of Mahishmathi - Bhallala Deva (played by Rana Daggubati) and Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas). Bhallala Deva conspires to get the throne of Mahishmathi and kill his cousin. 25 years later Amarendra Baahubali's son, Mahendra returns to take revenge.



Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Sathyaraj as Katappa and Tamannah Bhatia as Avantika.



