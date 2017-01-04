Ruckus In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Over Unrest, Burhan Wani Controversy

A day after chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the unrest in the state, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying she is not willing to take responsibility of the current situation."Mehbooba Mufti has no right to remain on the chief minister's post," said former chief minister Omar Abdullah.But National Conference MLC Shauqat Hussain Ganai went a step further, terming Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani a martyr and a freedom fighter who had "given up his life for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir"."I don't know how you can brand him as a terrorist. Jammu and Kashmir is an issue and if he has raised this issue and given sacrifice of his life, he is a martyr... Government of India slowly and steadily eroded the special position of Jammu and Kashmir. If some people fight for restoration of that special status and he loses his life in the fight, what can be he called, he is a martyr," Mr Ganai asked.Mr Ganai's party did not reject his statement.Senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammed Sagar said, "Government is giving conflicting versions, government is not clear about Wani's killing, we are waiting for a final word from the government."But the BJP and former separatist Sajjad Lone attacked the National Conference for the statements on Wani."It is shameful to call Burhan Wani a martyr," said BJP's Ravinder Raina. Sajjad Lone added, "Omar Abdullah speech was a theatre, it was not expression of sorrow."Kashmir has seen nearly five-month long unrest ever since the killing of Wani in July. Nearly 100 people were killed and more than 12,000 were injured in the clashes between the crowds and security forces. Thousands were arrested to restore calm on the streets.