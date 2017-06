Rubina Dilaik's Latest Photoshoot, Courtesy Boyfriend, Is Now Viral

Highlights Rubina Dilaik posed for her actor-photographer boyfriend Abhinav Shukla All her pictures got more than 35,000 likes in less than a day Rubina Dilaik headlines the cast of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, who headlines the cast of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki , occupied the top spot on Friday's trends list, courtesy her recent pictures, which were clicked by her boyfriend Abhinav Shukla. Rubina, 29, posed for Abhinav, who has featured in shows likeand. Rubina looked fabulous and absolutely different from her onscreen character, Soumya. All of Rubina's pictures got over 35,000 likes in less than a day. 'Superb,' 'gorgeous lady' and 'stunning' are few of the compliments showered by her Instagram followers. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's now viral photoshoot.Talking about Abhinav, Rubina told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I call him a Pandora box - he is full of surprises. He is so creative that each time, he'll surprise you with magnificent creations that your interest in human beings just grows. And whenever I see him do something new, I get all the more attracted towards him."Abhinav told Hindustan Times that Rubina Dilaik is his 'muse' and added: "She is effortless and hardly needs any instructions. In fact, she is fabulous with her ideas about framing, costume and aesthetics."Rubina Dilaik started her career with television showwhich was aired from 2008 to 2011. She also starred the show's second seasonwhich went off air after a year. She has also featured in shows likeand