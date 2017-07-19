Rs 11.23 Crore Fake Currency Detected Post Note Ban: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Fake currency totalling Rs 11.23 crore has been detected since demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.Data available from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that 1.58 lakh notes of fake currency, having a face value of Rs 11.23 crore, have been detected in 29 states post demonetisation until July 14, Jaitley said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.A mobile app has been launched by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which allows the users to see the features of Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series Rs 500 and 2,000 notes to check their authenticity.The app can be downloaded from the Play Store/App Store in android/iPhone respectively.The Minister also said that bank notes with writing on them are treated as soiled notes and can be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged at any bank branch.