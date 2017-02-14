Rohith Vemula's Mother Asked To Prove She Belongs To Scheduled Caste

Guntur district collector has issued a notice to mother of Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad research scholar who committed suicide in January last, asking her to prove she belonged to the Scheduled Caste.The notice was part of ongoing inquiry into Rohith's caste, being conducted by the Revenue department following claims and counter-claims over his caste affiliation.While one version says he belonged to the Backward Caste, 'Vaddera' (to which his father belonged), the other claimed he was from Scheduled Caste 'Mala' community (which his mother Radhika comes from).Guntur district Collector Kantilal Dande, had, in fact, submitted a report to the National SC Commission last April, saying Rohith belonged to the SC.However, a re-inquiry was ordered following petitions against the claims of the scholar's family.As part of the re-inquiry, the revenue officials already spoke to Radhika and other family members, including her estranged husband and Rohith's father Mani Kumar.Now, the Collector issued a notice to Radhika asking her to prove that she belonged to SC community.The SC certificate issued for Rohith would be revoked if she did not prove her claim within 15 days, said the notice that was delivered three days ago.Rohith had killed himself in a hostel room on the HU campus last year in Hyderabad, sparking a huge political slugfest.