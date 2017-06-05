Biren Singh's Son Road Rage Case: Will Provide Security To Victim's Kin, Centre To Supreme Court

The Centre today told the Supreme Court that parents of a youth - Irom Roger, who was killed in a road rage in 2011 in Manipur by the son of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, will be provided security by the state government.The state government also informed the top court that Irom Roger's parents would be provided round-the-clock security by Manipur Rifles at their residences.Additional Solicitor General or ASG Maninder Singh told the vacation bench of Justice Deepak Gupta that an affidavit has been filed by the state government stating that orders have already been issued to provide round the clock security to Irom Chitra Devi and Irom Lokendra Singh.He said even advocate Utsav Bains, who is pursuing the case in Manipur High Court on behalf of the victim's parents, will also be provided security if he visits Imphal in connection with the case and added that on June 3, an order in this regard was issued by the Inspector General of Police.In an affidavit filed before the top court, Manipur Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh denied the allegation that at the instance of the Chief Minister, the administration including police were obstructing the Iroms from approaching the high court to challenge the conviction of Ajay Meetai for lesser offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.The ASG also said that the five allegations, including that the chief minister was abusing his official positions to obstruct the parents from approaching court, have been found to be false.The Manipur Chief Secretary in his affidavit said that the allegations levelled that administration was acting in "high-handed and arbitrary manner" was meant "solely to malign" the chief minister.Meetai, son of Manipur Chief Minister, was sentenced to five-year-jail term in 2011.In the incident of road rage, Irom Roger died after after he allegedly refused to allow Meetai to overtake, who was in his SUV.