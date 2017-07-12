RK Pachauri Case: Delhi High Court Asks Trial Court To Record Evidence From August

The Delhi High Court today asked a trial court to commence recording of evidence in a Rs one crore defamation case against lawyer activist Vrinda Grover and another woman by former TERI chief R K Pachauri from August 1.Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw asked the trial court to conclude the cross-examination of Mr Pachauri and other witnesses on or before September 30 on the petition filed by Ms Grover opposing the district judge's July 7 order directing day-today hearing between July 13 and 26."Let the trial court begin the cross-examination of plaintiff (Mr Pachauri and witnesses) on August 1 and conclude it on or before September 30," the court said.The high court had on June 16 set aside the trial court order fixing the recording of evidence in the case during the summer vacation and asked it to fix a fresh schedule.Ms Grover, in her fresh plea, said that on July 7, the trial court heard the matter for rescheduling but Mr Pachauri failed to file the list of evidences or number of witnesses.She claimed that the rescheduled dates --July 13 to 26 -- for recording of evidence was conveyed to her counsel on July 10."It was brought to the notice of the trial court that on account of the failure of the plaintiff (Mr Pachauri) to file the evidence by way of affidavits, it was no longer possible for the petitioner to be ready with any effective cross-examination of the plaintiff and his witnesses from July 13," the court said.Mr Pachauri's counsel Ashish Dixit sought a fixed schedule for recording evidence in the matter while submitting that Ms Grover had sought adjournment twice earlier.In April 2016, few months after the charge sheet against him was filed in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by an ex-colleague, Mr Pachauri had slapped a civil suit against Ms Grover and the other woman for allegedly making defamatory statements against him outside the court room to the media in connection with the case.The other woman had also made similar accusations against him after filing of the original complaint.Mr Pachauri has sought damages of Rs 1 crore for "false and frivolous allegations" which, he argues, could prejudice his case.He also made three media houses and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry parties to the suit filed before a Patiala House court here and sought a permanent injunction against any reporting of statements of the two women.On February 26, Mr Pachauri had secured an order from another city court making it mandatory that the media houses publish or telecast the coverage of the case with a title that "in any court the allegations have not been proved and they may not be correct".The interim order had further said "When such information is published in any page of a magazine or report, then it should be in middle of the page in bold letters and it should be five times larger than the font in which the article is being published."