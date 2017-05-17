Shirtless Protest By Lalu Yadav's Partymen At BJP Office Day After Raids

A day after the Income Tax department alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was the beneficiary of 1,000 crores worth of proxy land deals, and conducted searches at nearly 22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon, Mr Yadav's supporters and RJD workers attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Patna. Topless RJD workers were seen protesting, shouting slogans and sabotaging property and vehicles parked outside the BJP office. As the BJP workers retaliated, members of both the sides were injured in the clash.Speaking to NDTV, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that this kind of behaviour was unacceptable. The police have reached the spot and trying to control the situation.BJP's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav sounded a warning for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other opposition leaders. He said, "Nitish Kumar must think of the inpact this will have on his reputation. The opposition wants to come together on the platform of corruption?"There is frustration in the RJP and you will see impact in next elections, he told NDTV.On May 8, the Supreme Court restored the charge of criminal conspiracy against the RJD leader in all four fodder scam cases against him in which he would now stand trial. Mr Kumar, who joined hands with rival Mr Yadav to keep the BJP out of power in Bihar two years ago, supported him and said if the BJP has proof, it should take legal action.