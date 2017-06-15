Rishi Kapoor Is Pleased With These Tweets From Pakistani Cricket Fans

Highlights
- Rishi Kapoor posted about Pakistan cricket again yesterday
- "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow," Mr Kapoor tweeted
- Rishi Kapoor is currently filming 102 Not Out with Big B
Here are the tweets and what Mr Kapoor said:
We like you sir,but we love green,see you and your blue in the ground , really i am proud to be a pakistani.— miqal waheed (@MiqalW) June 14, 2017
Correct. This should be the spirit. Not abusive like others. All is fair in love and Cricket. You love yours,I will love mine. Let best win! https://t.co/IFzv5sXP20— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017
We love to watch Pak Vs India, who will play better will win, we should appreciate if india wins and expecting same from ur side as well.— Muhammad Farooque (@mfbrohi) June 15, 2017
In April, Rishi Kapoor tweeted:
Yessssss that's the Spirit https://t.co/la1s7x26l7— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017
IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017
Later the same month, he wrote "Pakistan just wants hatred" after Kulbushan Jadhav, accused of spying for India, was sentenced to death by Pakistan. Mr Kapoor was inundated with angry tweets, rebuking some as being trolls and telling one particular commenter to "mind your language." His last word in the exchange was this, possibly a reference to his IPL plea on Pakistan's behalf:
Sorry India.Tried to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc..with Pakistan,but they just want hatred,so be it!Taali do haath se bajti hai!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017
A month before this mutual acrimony, Rishi Kapoor updated his Twitter bio to read: "Don't you dare try trollers and abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED - your loss if you following me. Don't like me, unfollow me. Signed - Terrorist of the family (sic)."
Mr Kapoor, who has himself been accused of being hateful in his tweets and responses, was last seen in 2016 film Kapoor And Sons. His current projects include 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Manto, in which he has a small role.