Rishi Kapoor Is Pleased With These Tweets From Pakistani Cricket Fans

Highlights Rishi Kapoor posted about Pakistan cricket again yesterday "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow," Mr Kapoor tweeted Rishi Kapoor is currently filming 102 Not Out with Big B

We like you sir,but we love green,see you and your blue in the ground , really i am proud to be a pakistani. — miqal waheed (@MiqalW) June 14, 2017

Correct. This should be the spirit. Not abusive like others. All is fair in love and Cricket. You love yours,I will love mine. Let best win! https://t.co/IFzv5sXP20 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

We love to watch Pak Vs India, who will play better will win, we should appreciate if india wins and expecting same from ur side as well. — Muhammad Farooque (@mfbrohi) June 15, 2017

Yessssss that's the Spirit https://t.co/la1s7x26l7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017

Sorry India.Tried to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc..with Pakistan,but they just want hatred,so be it!Taali do haath se bajti hai! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017