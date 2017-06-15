Rishi Kapoor Is Pleased With These Tweets From Pakistani Cricket Fans

Rishi Kapoor had earlier tweeted about allowing Pakistani players to participate in the IPL tournament. He tweeted after Pakistan beat England in the Champions Trophy semi-final

All India | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 13:02 IST
Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai

Highlights

  1. Rishi Kapoor posted about Pakistan cricket again yesterday
  2. "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow," Mr Kapoor tweeted
  3. Rishi Kapoor is currently filming 102 Not Out with Big B
Rishi Kapoor conducts a semi-permanent feud with those he accuses of sending him 'abusive' messages on Twitter but he's happy to engage with dissenters who respond with politeness and respect. A couple of months after tweeting about allowing Pakistani players to participate in the Indian Premier League or IPL tournament, Mr Kapoor posted about Pakistan cricket again yesterday. "Congratulations, Pakistan. You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour blue! Get ready to be blued now! We will blue you away!" the 64-year-old actor tweeted after Pakistan beat England in the Champions Trophy semi-final (India play Bangladesh today but Rishi Kapoor, like many others, are predicting it's going to be an India vs Pakistan final). Of the many responses he received, Rishi Kapoor singled two out for praise.

Here are the tweets and what Mr Kapoor said:
 
 
 
  In April, Rishi Kapoor tweeted:
 

Later the same month, he wrote "Pakistan just wants hatred" after Kulbushan Jadhav, accused of spying for India, was sentenced to death by Pakistan. Mr Kapoor was inundated with angry tweets, rebuking some as being trolls and telling one particular commenter to "mind your language." His last word in the exchange was this, possibly a reference to his IPL plea on Pakistan's behalf:
 

A month before this mutual acrimony, Rishi Kapoor updated his Twitter bio to read: "Don't you dare try trollers and abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED - your loss if you following me. Don't like me, unfollow me. Signed - Terrorist of the family (sic)."

Mr Kapoor, who has himself been accused of being hateful in his tweets and responses, was last seen in 2016 film Kapoor And Sons. His current projects include 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan and Manto, in which he has a small role.
 

