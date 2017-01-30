Rishi Kapoor Has A Suggestion: 2 Time Zones For India

Rishi Kapoor, who is busy these days revealing many a secrets of the 70s and 80's of Bollywood through his autobiography, wants to kick start a new debate - two time zones for India.At a literary meet in Kolkata, the 64-year-old actor was visibly displeased when the sun began to set at 5.30 pm while he was talking about his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'. The outspoken actor, whose blunt opinions on controversial topics such as the beef ban and the banning of Pakistani actors has been much endorsed by Twitterati, was quick to depart with his suggestion on saving working hours."You have darkness descending even at 5:30 PM while sun light is very much there in Mumbai around this time. In the northeast Dusk settles even before here in Kolkata. So much loss of man hours," he said, adding, "In our country there must be two time zones to save working hours. Why we don't have it, I have been talking about this issue for a long time".The veteran actor recalled how the subject was discussed but discounted by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decades ago, because he felt the public was not nuanced with the differences of latitude and longitude and will get confused."Now since we are already in 2017 and moving into 2018, it was high time such a proposal was implemented," the actor argued.In another comparison, the actor complimented Kolkata for its cleanliness, which he said was far better that Mumbai. "In five years' time, I can see the beautification of Kolkata.'Four generations of Kapoors have been a part of the 100 years of Hindi cinema for 89-90 years, said the actor to a thunderous applause from the audience.He later signed off his visit with a tweet: "Kolkata. Thank you for a good conversation and appreciating it. Khoob Bhalo!