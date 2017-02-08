Rise In Voluntary Retirements, Resignations From Paramilitary Forces: Centre

There has been a rise in resignations and applications seeking voluntary retirements from paramilitary forces last year, with BSF and CRPF topping the chart, the Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday. There was no specific study to ascertain reasons for voluntary retirement and resignation, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.There have been 151 voluntary retirements and resignations of gazetted officers in 2016 compared to 117 in 2015.The figure for subordinate officers had almost doubled for the same period. There were 1,400 resignations and voluntary retirements in 2016 whereas the figure stood at 707 in 2015.For other ranks, the figure stood at 7,415 in 2016 which is more than double of 3,052 that was reported in 2015.In last three years till January 15 this year, more than 20,000 personnel have sought voluntary retirement and resignation from six paramilitary forces.Out of this CRPF tops the list with 7,166 personnel having resigned or sought voluntary retirement followed by BSF with 6,959, CISF 2,823, ITBP 1,971, SSB 941 and Assam Rifles 812.