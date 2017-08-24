Right To Privacy Judgment: Supreme Court Quotes 9 Points From US List

New Delhi: It's a fundamental right, and now, thanks to the Supreme Court we have it. But Right to Privacy is a term which applies to so many aspect of our lives. From our digital information like our Whatsapps and e-mails to our personal information -- our biometrics and even other personal details like our sexual choices. In an instance of clarity, Justice DY Chandrachud quotes from the Journal of Pennsylvania to classify privacy to make things crystal clear: