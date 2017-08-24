Right To Privacy Judgment: Supreme Court Quotes 9 Points From US List

New Delhi: It's a fundamental right, and now, thanks to the Supreme Court we have it. But Right to Privacy is a term which applies to so many aspect of our lives. From our digital information like our Whatsapps and e-mails to our personal information -- our biometrics and even other personal details like our sexual choices. In an instance of clarity, Justice DY Chandrachud quotes from the Journal of Pennsylvania to classify privacy to make things crystal clear:
The 9 kinds of privacy mentioned by the Supreme Court:
- Bodily privacy: Allows one to stop others from violating one's body or restraining freedom of movement.
- Spatial privacy: Restricting access of others through private space. Intimate relations and family life are good examples.
- Communicational privacy: Restricting access to communications or controlling the use of information given to third parties. It also enables one to have the freedom to be let alone.
- Proprietary privacy: Shielding personal facts, things or information from others.
- Intellectual privacy: Privacy of thought and mind and development of opinions and beliefs.
- Decisional privacy: Freedom to make intimate decisions that primarily involve sexual or procreative nature and intimate relations.
- Associational privacy: The freedom to choose who to interact with.
- Behavioural privacy: The privacy of an individual involved in public activities. Even while granting access to others, one is entitled to control the extent of access and preserve a measure of freedom from unwanted intrusion
- Informational privacy: Keeping information about self from being disseminated and controlling the extent of access to information.