Reverse Brain Drain Is Inevitable As Dil Hai Hindustani: Mukesh Ambani

Days after terming the US President Donald Trump's regime as a "blessing in disguise", Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani today said it's "high time" we promoted reverse brain drain so that our brightest talent can come back and serve the country."It's high time that our brightest and the best work for the benefit of India and Indians," Mr Ambani said at the India Today conclave in Mumbai.He added, "By whatever fate they are brought back to this country, they can help improve the lives of 1.3 billion citizens and put together a new developmental model...there cannot be a better blessing in disguise than that."He said that Reliance Industries has been a preferred choice for many Indians who have held leadership roles in various countries in the past."We have more talent knocking at our doors because at the end of the day, 'har ek ka dil hai Hindustani'. People want to do things for India," he said.Mr Ambani also took this opportunity to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we are fortunate to be an open market with a leader who understands technology.The demonetisation move and emphasis on digital transactions will lead to greater proliferation of digitalisation and take the country from a cash-based economy to a "cash optimal" one, he said.Mr Ambani also said we should aim to be the largest economy when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047, with a GDP of over USD 40 trillion from the current USD 2 trillion plus. He said execution is the key challenge and technology will help in overcoming bureaucratic obstacles.