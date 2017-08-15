Restrictions At Some Areas In Kashmir On Independence Day

A thick security blanket was thrown around Bakshi stadium, the venue for the main Independence Day function in the state where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti presided over the celebrations

A policeman guards a road in Srinagar on Independence Day today (PTI)

Srinagar:  Restrictions were imposed in several areas in Kashmir valley to maintain law and order, while a strike called by separatists kept people indoors today as the country celebrated its 71st Independence Day.

A police officer said restrictions continued in five police station areas - Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, MR Gunj and Safakadal in Srinagar for the second day today. He said the curbs were imposed today morning in Kulgam district and Anantnag, and Chadoora and Nagam towns.

A thick security blanket was thrown around Bakshi stadium, the venue for the main Independence Day function in the state where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti presided over the celebrations, the officer said.

Snipers were posted atop high-rise buildings across the city to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the celebrations, he said. Mobile phone and Internet services were snapped across Kashmir valley, he added.

Shops and fuel stations remained shut across the valley as separatists called a strike against Independence Day celebrations.

