Respond To Plea Seeking Yogi Adityanath's Disqualification: High Court To Government

The petitioner cited the Constitution to say that a parliamentarian cannot become a minister in the state government.

All India | | Updated: May 24, 2017 16:42 IST
95 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Respond To Plea Seeking Yogi Adityanath's Disqualification: High Court To Government

High Court told the Centre and UP government to reply to a plea on disqualification of Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow:  The Allahabad High Court today directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their response on a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya for not vacating their parliamentary posts.

The Lucknow bench of the high court had earlier issued a notice to the Attorney General, the country's top law officer, following which Additional Solicitor General Ashok Mehta and UP Advocate General Raghvendra Singh appeared in the court today.

The court asked them to file a counter-affidavit so that the matter could be decided.

A division bench comprising Justices Sudhir Agrawal and Virendra Kumar passed the order on the petition filed by Sanjai Sharma.

The petitioner cited the Constitution to say that a parliamentarian cannot become a minister in the state government.

He demanded that the appointment of Mr Adityanath as chief minister and Mr Maurya as deputy chief minister be set aside and their parliamentary seats declared vacant. While Mr Adityanath is a member of the Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, Mr Maurya represents Phulpur in the Lower House of Parliament.

The petitioner also challenged the constitutionality of section 3(A) of the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act.

Since the constitutionality of a central act cannot be tested without hearing the Attorney General, the court issued a notice to him.
 

Trending

Share this story on

95 Shares
ALSO READDonald Trump Blamed For Job Losses As India Tech Workers Face Cuts
Yogi AdityanathPlea Seeking Yogi Adityanath's DisqualificationKeshav Prasad MauryaUP GovernmentAllahabad High Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendCBSE Class 12 ResultsPaytm Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................