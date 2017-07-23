Reserve Bank Of India To Lease Currency Verification Systems To Weed Out Fakes

The central bank is currently engaged in counting huge pile of old Rs 500/1000 notes which were scrapped following demonetisation on November 9, 2016.

All India | | Updated: July 23, 2017 17:01 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reserve Bank Of India To Lease Currency Verification Systems To Weed Out Fakes

The Reserve Bank will hire 12 currency verification systems for six months (Representational)

New Delhi:  The Reserve Bank will hire 12 currency verification systems for six months to help it segregate fake ones from scrapped notes of Rs 500/1000 denomination.

The central bank is currently engaged in counting huge pile of old Rs 500/1000 notes which were scrapped following demonetisation on November 9, 2016.

Earlier in May, the Reserve Bank had floated a global tender for leasing of 18 'Currency Verification and Processing System (CVPS)'.

However, the tender was later cancelled and now a fresh one has been floated to lease 12 such systems.

As per the tender document, the currency notes of all denominations received at regional office of the RBI would have to be processed at a minimum speed of 30 notes per second.

The term of the lease contract will be of six months, extendable by three blocks of two months each, it added.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel, while appearing before a Parliamentary panel on July 12, had reportedly said the deposited banned notes were still being counted and therefore he was not in a position to give a figure on the scrapped currency that was back in the system.

Mr Patel did not provide any "specific number" on the amount of money that had been deposited post-demonetisation.

According to the finance ministry, as on November 8, the day demonetisation was announced, there were 1,716.50 crore pieces of Rs 500 and 685.80 crore Rs 1,000 notes in circulation.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSara Ali Khan Made The Spotlight Follow Her Looking Like This. See Pics
Reserve Bank of IndiaCurrency Verification and Processing Systemdemonetisation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................