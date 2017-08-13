Rescue Teams In Assam, Bihar As Lakhs Displaced By Floods: 10 Developments

Army soldiers rescuing people in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday. (PTI)
GUWAHATI/PATNA: Heavy rains in the entire Himalayan region have triggered floods in Assam and Bihar. The northeastern state has been the worst hit -- 15 people died in the last four days and nearly 23 lakh people were displaced. The water level In Brahmaputra and several other rivers are still rising, hitting train services. The national highway 37 is flooded, cutting off upper Assam from the rest of the state. Over 80 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the only home of one-horned rhinos in India, has been flooded.
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
Ten people died in Assam today due to floods. Six of the deaths took place in Kokrajhar district alone.
Floods have hit 21 of Assam's 22 districts. Altogether, 2,734 villages have been affected in Assam. The worst-affected districts include Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Morigaon.
Nearly 2 lakh people across the state have been accommodated in nearly 600 relief camps.
Three columns of Army and one unit of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been pressed into service in Assam since the past three days.
Brahmaputra is overflowing at several places including state capital Guwahati. Ten other rivers are flowing above the danger level.
In Bihar, floods have hit four districts, affecting lakhs of people. Chief Minister NItish Kumar said heavy rains in the upper reaches of Nepal have led to rising water levels in Tapti and Mahananda rivers, which has flooded the northeastern part of the state.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed with him the flood situation in the state where nearly 320 NDRF personnel have been rushed.
"The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Bihar to help the ongoing rescue &relief operations in the flood affected region of the state," the home minister tweeted.
Seven teams of NDRF, comprising 45 personnel in each, have already reached the affected areas in Bihar, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting home ministry sources.
Very heavy rains occurred at most places in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of Bengal. The rains have also disrupted train services in north Bengal.