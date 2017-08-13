Rescue Teams In Assam, Bihar As Lakhs Displaced By Floods: 10 Developments

Army soldiers rescuing people in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday. (PTI)

GUWAHATI/PATNA: Heavy rains in the entire Himalayan region have triggered floods in Assam and Bihar. The northeastern state has been the worst hit -- 15 people died in the last four days and nearly 23 lakh people were displaced. The water level In Brahmaputra and several other rivers are still rising, hitting train services. The national highway 37 is flooded, cutting off upper Assam from the rest of the state. Over 80 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the only home of one-horned rhinos in India, has been flooded.