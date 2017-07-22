Rescue Agencies Airlift People Out Of Danger In Flood-Hit Gujarat

Heavy rains have left several parts of Gujarat inundated. More than 200 people who were stranded in the floods have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Air Force and other rescue agencies. Over 6,200 people from low-lying areas have been shifted to safe locations by the state administration.Three people have died due to drowning in the last 24 hours. The Met department has warned of heavy rains for the next 48 hours in the state.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today reviewed the situation and rescue operations."Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath districts in Saurashtra region have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Ahmedabad and other parts of North Gujarat till Mandal are witnessing heavy rains since this morning," the Chief Minister said."State highways and 65 roads have been damaged due to rains. Work is on to restore roads," she said.Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner BN Pani said a two-storey building located in Hathikhana area of the city collapsed, but no causality was reported.Heavy rains continued to lash Ahmedabad and the city received over 100 mm of rainfall since last night. Waterlogging aggravated problems in several low-lying areas.