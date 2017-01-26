Republic Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation On 68th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day."Republic Day greetings to everyone," PM Modi said in a tweet.India showcased its military strength as well as its cultural prowess on Rajpath in which the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the guest of honour.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the soldiers who died during combats by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day.PM Modi was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.After laying the wreath, PM Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.