Republic Day 2017: India Celebrates 68th Republic Day, Tight Security Amid Terror Threat

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day today, marking the anniversary of the day the country's Constitution was adopted in 1950, with the customary grand parade in the national capital and several other events. India's military strength and culture will be on display on colourful floats as a part of the annual parade at Rajpath in the heart of Delhi today. A tight security cover has been enforced in the capital and other parts of the country amid threats of terror attacks by groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Highlights
- India is celebrating the day the constitution came into effect
- Grand parade to be held in Delhi, tight security in across the country
- PM, President greet nation on the occasion
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the chief guest of honour at this year's Republic Day parade. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will march with the Indian armed forces at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, artistes and performers from across the country participate will also take part in parades in several parts of the country.
According to the weather office, the national capital may get moderate rains on Republic Day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience low day-time temperature along with moderate rains.
President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders greeted the nation on the Republic Day occasion. In his televised address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Mukherjee hailed India's pluralism and diversity and said that the country has traditionally celebrated the argumentative" Indian; not the "intolerant" Indian. The President will also present bravery and other awards, including those to officers and soldiers who carried out the surgical strikes against staging areas for terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last year.