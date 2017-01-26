Republic Day 2017: 10 Points About Grand Parade At Delhi's Rajpath

Republic Day 2017: India celebrates Republic Day to mark the anniversary of the constitution.

New Delhi: India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today with a grand parade at Rajpath, the ceremonial road in the heart of Delhi flanked by the country's most important buildings. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, dignitaries and hundreds others will watch the parade that showcases India's military strength and cultural diversity. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest this year. Heavy security has been put in place after intelligence warnings of a terror attack through air and terrorists disguising themselves as security personnel.