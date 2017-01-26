Republic Day 2017: 10 Points About Grand Parade At Delhi's Rajpath

Republic Day 2017: India celebrates Republic Day to mark the anniversary of the constitution.
New Delhi: India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today with a grand parade at Rajpath, the ceremonial road in the heart of Delhi flanked by the country's most important buildings. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, dignitaries and hundreds others will watch the parade that showcases India's military strength and cultural diversity. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest this year. Heavy security has been put in place after intelligence warnings of a terror attack through air and terrorists disguising themselves as security personnel.
Here are the top 10 updates in this story:
Before the parade PM Modi, wearing a pink safa or traditional turban, paid tribute to Indian soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti and India Gate. Early on Thursday he tweeted, "Republic Day greetings to everyone."
President Pranab Mukherjee and the Chief Guest arrived together for the parade flanked by Rashtrapati Bhawan's mounted cavalry.
After the Indian flag was unfurled along with a 21-gun salute, the President awarded gallantry awards to soldiers who died fighting for the country.
The parade started with four Mi-17 helicopters flying the flag and three other helicopters with ensigns of the Army, Navy and Air Force showering flowers.
Parade Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane and his second-in-command, Major General Rajesh Sahai paid respects to the President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
The Indian Air Force will perform a flypast of 27 aircraft. It will also have a marching contingent accompanied by the IAF Band and a tableau. India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will make its debut in the parade.
Security agencies have also been warned that some terror outfits are planning attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.
This year, 17 states and six ministries will be represented in the colourful floats that are among the biggest attractions of the parade. PM Modi's "Skill India" dream will be depicted in a special tableau with the theme "Transforming India through Skill development".
The government's flagship GST or Goods and Services Tax, the biggest tax reform initiative of Independent India, will also be showcased. Delhi will have its own tableau after a three-year gap. Its theme is education.