Report Loss, Claim Compensation: Government To People On Haryana Violence

The Sirsa district administration has issued a public notice, asking people to report and claim compensation against the loss and damage during the August 25 violence, which broke out after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.The victims will have to report their losses within 15 days to the district administration. The assessment of the loss will be sent to the government for compensation, said a spokesman of the district administration.The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the administration to assess the damage during the violence.The district administration has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the additional deputy commissioner.This committee will accept all applications pertaining to the loss in a prescribed proforma, he said.Based on this, the report will be sent to the state government so that the victims can be compensated for their losses.In addition to individual, claim of loss can also be filed by any head of the departments, boards, corporations and other public institutions, the spokesman said.