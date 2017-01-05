Remove Posters From Walls In Public Places: Election Commission To Political Parties

To ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission on Wednesday asked political parties in Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on February 15, to remove all their promotional posters put up on the walls in public places and residential areas across the state.Orders to this effect were issued by the commission after poll schedules for five states including Uttarakhand were announced by the Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday, state's Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi told reporters in Dehradun."Those carrying more than Rs 50 lakh will have to carry documents giving details of the amount or face seizure of the money," she said.VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines will be used for the first time in four assembly constituencies of the state including Dharampur, Ranipur, Haldwani and Rudrapur.The state so far has 73.81 lakh voters but the final list of voters will be released on January 10.Elections will be notified on January 20 while January 27 will be the last date for filing of nominations. The scrutiny will take place on January 30 whereas February 1 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations, she said.Polling will be held on February 15 and counting on March 11.A total of 43 polling booths have been identified as extremely sensitive in the state.