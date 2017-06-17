Remember The Actress Who Played Kareena Kapoor's Younger Version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Here's What She's Doing Now

Highlights Malvika Raaj co-starred with Kajol and SRK in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Her father wanted her to complete her education before joining films Malvika Raaj will debut in upcoming Telugu film Jayadev

Remember Malvika Raaj, the actress who played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor's character Pooja in Karan Johar's? Well, she's all set to rejoin the film industry again with upcoming Telugu film. Malvika told news agency IANS that her father wanted her to complete her education before pursuing a career in films, which explains the hiatus between her two films. "After, since I was a very young and a naughty child, my dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me." But Malvika says her father is okay with the career she's opted for now. "He is okay with it. He just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work," she added.Malvika Raaj is the granddaughter of Bollywood actor Jagdish Raj, who played the role of a police officer in more than 100 films. Jagdish Raaj has starred in films likeand. Malvika's aunt is actress Anita Raj, who has starred in films likeand. "I've grown up seeing her and watching her. Her hard work is always an inspiration," IANS quoted Malvika as saying.Of her debut film, Malvika told IANS: "I am really excited for my launch. It's like a dream come true to do debut with director Jayanth. He is so senior and awesome, and I am really waiting for the response."(With IANS inputs)