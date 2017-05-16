Remand Of Five Arrested TN Fishermen Extended Till May 29: Sri Lanka Court

On March 26, 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan navy.

All India | | Updated: May 16, 2017 01:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Remand Of Five Arrested TN Fishermen Extended Till May 29: Sri Lanka Court

The fishermen allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters. (Representational)

Rameswaram:  A court in Sri Lanka has extended till May 29 the remand of five Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested on May 1 by the island nation's navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters

The arrested fishermen from nearby Thangachimadam, who were lodged in a prison at Vavuniya, were brought to the court in Thalaimannar, where the judge extended their remand.

The five were arrested and their boat impounded when they were fishing near Katchatheevu in the early hours of May 1, said office-bearers of the Fishermen's Association.

They had earlier been produced before a judicial court in that country and remanded till May 15.

The State government had subsequently taken up the issue with the Centre, with Chief Minister K Palaniswami objecting to their arrest, saying it can only be seen as an act to "derail" the diplomatic bid to resolve the issues pertaining to fishing.

On March 26, 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READScientists Identify 50-Foot Creature That Washed Up On An Indonesian Beach
Sri Lankan NavySri Lankan Navy Arrest Fishermen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................