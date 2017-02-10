Reliance Jio, Paytm Served Notice For Using PM Modi's Photo In Ads

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Paytm have been served notices by the government for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in their advertisements. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, which is responsible for safeguarding the prestige of the High Offices like President and Prime Minister as well as historic figures, sent the notices under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950, which bars the use of Prime Minister's name and picture for commercial purposes."We have sent notices to both (the companies) for using PM's picture in their advertisement. We are yet to receive their response," Consumer Affairs Secretary Hem Pande told PTI.The Act provides for a nominal financial penalty for violations but more than the monetary fine, being found guilty of using the Prime Minister's name improperly dents a company's image.When asked what actions would be taken against the companies, he said, "We will see once we get the replies."While Paytm declined to comment on the issue, e-mails sent to Reliance Jio Infocomm remain unanswered.In September last year, Reliance Jio had through its advertisements, dedicated the Jio 4G service to the Modi government's flagship Digital India project.Full-page "Jio: Digital Life" jacket advertisements published with a photograph of the Prime Minister, dressed in a blue jacket, triggered a political controversy.After the government announced the demonetisation decision on November 8, Paytm issued an advertisement welcoming the move as it boosted the use of e-wallets likes the one it markets.Sources said while Jio may have taken verbal approval of the Prime Minister's Office before using Mr Narendra Modi's picture, there is no written permission.