Reliance Jio Announces New Offer, Get 20% More Data

Known for its "disruptive" tariffs, Reliance Jio has once again come up with a new offer. This time, it is offering 20 per cent extra data on purchase of select LYF smartphones. Both existing Prime members and new customers can avail the offer. This Jio offer is valid for around 10 LYF brand smartphones: Earth 1, Earth 2, Water 1, Water 7S, Water 8, Water 10, Water 11, F1, F1S and Wind 4S, Reliance Jio Infocomm said on its website. The "20% more data" scheme will be applicable on purchases made on or after June 9 and till stocks last, Jio added.New customers purchasing any of the above mentioned LYF smartphones, with a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509, are entitled for one additional 4G data voucher of 6 GB or 12 GB respectively. The additional data will be credited within 48 hours of recharge, Jio said.The additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges during the entitlement period - between June 9, 2017 and March 31st, 2018. In case of redeemed additional data vouchers, the data entitlement, if any, that remains unutilised at end of the recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited, Jio added.-Put your Jio SIM in the eligible LYF handset you purchased.-Download the MyJio application on the phone.-Once you have installed the app, open My Jio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge -> Successful Recharge Notification. Thereafter, the applicable additional data voucher will reflect under the My Plans section, according to the Jio website.This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other alternative offer or promotion of a similar nature. However, the eligible subscriber will be entitled to avail the benefits under the company's "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan" scheme, till such time that it is available. If the eligible subscriber migrates from the eligible device to any other device, the offer benefits shall be discontinued.