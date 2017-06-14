Reliance Communications Chief Anil Ambani Not To Take Salary This Year

Reliance Communications (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani will not draw any salary for the current financial year, Press Trust of India reported. Reliance Communications has been in the spotlight over its huge debt obligations. Reliance Communications earlier this month said that has won a seven-month reprieve from lenders on its loan-servicing obligations as it pursues the sale of a stake in its tower company and the merger of its wireless unit with rival Aircel - asset deals that would allow it to cut its $7 billion debt pile by 60 per cent.Chairman Anil Ambani has also said the company may pursue options including sale of a stake in its undersea cable unit to further cut debt. The telecom sector has witnessed heightened competition after the launch of Reliance Jio. This has forced other operators to cut tariffs, thus hurting their financials.Reliance Communications is under pressure to show progress as it seeks to sell a 51 per cent stake in its mobile towers unit to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for Rs 11,000 crore. Reliance Communications will own 50 per cent of the mobile joint venture company to be called AirCom after merging its wireless business with Aircel. Reliance Communications has said it will complete those two deals by September 30 after getting necessary approvals.Reliance Communications, India's seventh-ranked mobile carrier by users, posted a second consecutive quarterly loss in the March quarter while its credit ratings were downgraded. This has resulted in sharp fall in Reliance Communication shares. Reliance Communication shares have fallen over 40 per cent in the past one month.