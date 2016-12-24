Collapse
Registration Fee For Pak Minorities As Indian Citizens Reduced To Rs 100

All India | | Updated: December 24, 2016 20:12 IST
The new rule is applicable to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Jodhpur:  The registration fees for Hindus and other minority community people from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh as Indian citizens have been drastically reduced to as low as Rs 100 from Rs 15,000.

In a gazette notification, the Home Ministry said the new rules will be applicable to minority communities- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians- from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and living in India on Long Term Visa.

However, for minority community people from countries other than the three, the fees will be Rs 10,000 for registration in India and Rs 15,000 if registered elsewhere.

The changes have been made after amending various provisions of the Citizenship Rules 2009.

The new rules also allow the minority members from the neighbouring countries to take oath of allegiance as an Indian citizen in front of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, in case of absence of Collector, Deputy Commissioner or District Magistrate.



