Refused A Hearse Van, Family Carries Body In Bedsheet, 2 Doctors Suspended

First a snake bite and alleged delay in treatment took his life, then his family wasn't provided a hearse van to take him home. His brother and sister-in-law carried his body in a bedsheet.The incident took place in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday. Rajendra Urav was rushed to the hospital after a snake bite, but he couldn't be saved.Locals alleged that delay in treatment led to his death. His family's request for an ambulance was also allegedly denied by the hospital administration.After Chief Minister Raghubar Das demanded immediate action, Sadar hospital administrator Nishant Kumar and his deputy Krishna Kumar were suspended. A probe has also been ordered into the incident.Just last week, the family of an 80-year-old woman had to carry her body, tied in cloth, on their shoulders from a hospital in Odisha. In another example of apathy, a family in Chattisgarh carried a young girl's body from the hospital on a hand cart. They were allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 750 for autopsy.After a series of similar incidents shocked the country in the recent months, the state governments ordered health departments to ensure that the dead are provided quality treatment and all the available facilities. However, the plight of the poor seems far from over.