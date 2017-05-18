Reema Lagoo's Co-Star Aamir Khan Visits Her Family

Reema Lagoo died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. She was 59. Aamir Khan worked with Reema Lagoo in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela

Reema Lagoo's Co-Star Aamir Khan Visits Her Family

Aamir Khan at Reema Lagoo's Mumbai residence. (Image courtesy: ANI)

Highlights

  1. Reema Lagoo died due to cardiac arrest. She was 59
  2. Aamir Khan visited Reema Lagoo's residence on Thursday
  3. They've co-starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan rushed to actress Reema Lagoo's Mumbai residence soon after the news of her death reached the 51-year-old actor. Reema Lagoo, 59, died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. Aamir co-starred with Reema Lagoo in his Bollywood debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and later in Rangeela. "This is very tragic, we are still in shock. She had no major ailment that we knew about. May she rest in peace," Aamir Khan told reporters. Reema Lagoo's son-in-law, Swapnil Rao, told news agency PTI: "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us."
 

Reema Lagoo starred in several Bollywood and Marathi films. She's also remembered for her role in television shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. In Bollywood, Reema Lagoo worked with production houses like Rajshri and co-starred with top stars like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit (who played the role of Reema Lagoo's daughter in Hum Aapke Hai Koun! ) and Priyanka Chopra shared messages of condolences on Twitter.
 
 
 
 
 

Reema Lagoo started her career in films with Marathi movie Sinhasan in 1979. She was last seen in Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016) and her film Deva is currently in post-production stage.

Reema Lagoo played the principal antagonist, Dayavanti Mehta, in television show Naamkaran, which also featured Barkha Bisht Sengupta. The series was produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress.

(With PTI inputs)

