Reema Lagoo's Co-Star Aamir Khan Visits Her Family

Highlights
- Reema Lagoo died due to cardiac arrest. She was 59
- Aamir Khan visited Reema Lagoo's residence on Thursday
- They've co-starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela
This is very tragic, we are still in shock, she had no major ailment that we knew about. May she rest in peace: Aamir Khan #ReemaLagoopic.twitter.com/NWqGAGuit8— ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017
Reema Lagoo starred in several Bollywood and Marathi films. She's also remembered for her role in television shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. In Bollywood, Reema Lagoo worked with production houses like Rajshri and co-starred with top stars like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.
Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit (who played the role of Reema Lagoo's daughter in Hum Aapke Hai Koun! ) and Priyanka Chopra shared messages of condolences on Twitter.
T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !!- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017
RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR- Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017
Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.- Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 18, 2017
Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family- Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017
RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family.- PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017
Reema Lagoo started her career in films with Marathi movie Sinhasan in 1979. She was last seen in Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016) and her film Deva is currently in post-production stage.
Reema Lagoo played the principal antagonist, Dayavanti Mehta, in television show Naamkaran, which also featured Barkha Bisht Sengupta. The series was produced by Mahesh Bhatt.
Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress.
(With PTI inputs)