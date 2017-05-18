Reema Lagoo's Co-Star Aamir Khan Visits Her Family

Highlights Reema Lagoo died due to cardiac arrest. She was 59 Aamir Khan visited Reema Lagoo's residence on Thursday They've co-starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela

This is very tragic, we are still in shock, she had no major ailment that we knew about. May she rest in peace: Aamir Khan #ReemaLagoopic.twitter.com/NWqGAGuit8 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017

T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR - Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family. - Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. - PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017