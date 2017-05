Reema Lagoo's Co-Star Aamir Khan Visits Her Family

Highlights Reema Lagoo died due to cardiac arrest. She was 59 Aamir Khan visited Reema Lagoo's residence on Thursday They've co-starred in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Rangeela

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan rushed to actress Reema Lagoo's Mumbai residence soon after the news of her death reached the 51-year-old actor. Reema Lagoo, 59, died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest . Aamir co-starred with Reema Lagoo in his Bollywood debutand later in. "This is very tragic, we are still in shock. She had no major ailment that we knew about. May she rest in peace," Aamir Khan told reporters. Reema Lagoo's son-in-law, Swapnil Rao, told news agency PTI: "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us."Reema Lagoo starred in several Bollywood and Marathi films. She's also remembered for her role in television shows likeand. In Bollywood, Reema Lagoo worked with production houses like Rajshri and co-starred with top stars like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit (who played the role of Reema Lagoo's daughter in) and Priyanka Chopra shared messages of condolences on Twitter Reema Lagoo started her career in films with Marathi moviein 1979. She was last seen in Marathi film(2016) and her filmis currently in post-production stage.Reema Lagoo played the principal antagonist, Dayavanti Mehta, in television show, which also featured Barkha Bisht Sengupta. The series was produced by Mahesh Bhatt.Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress.(With PTI inputs)