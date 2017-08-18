Recently, Vishal Sikka Called Narayana Murthy 'Incredible Man': 10 Facts

In February, at a conference in Mumbai, Vishal Sikka called Narayana Murthy an "incredible man".

New Delhi: After three years as top boss at Infosys, Vishal Sikka has resigned as Chief Executive Officer after heightened acrimony between the board, which backed him, and its cohort of founders led by former chairman NR Narayana Murthy. Pravin Rao, currently chief operating officer, will become interim CEO with Mr Sikka to become executive vice chairman until a permanent replacement is hired.