Ready To Help West Bengal Government Defuse Darjeeling Crisis, Says Centre Protesters demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland threw stones at police in Darjeeling as they were stopped from enforcing their shutdown in government offices.

Share EMAIL PRINT Indian Army jawans patrol violence-hit Darjeeling. (PTI) New Delhi: Concerned over continuing violence in Darjeeling, the centre is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district and is ready to offer all assistance to the West Bengal government to restore normalcy, an official said today. However, the Home Ministry is yet to seek a report from the West Bengal government on the situation in the hill district, which has been seeing violence for the past couple of days.



"We are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling. We are in touch with the state government officials. If necessary, we are ready to offer all assistance," a Home Ministry official said.



As their indefinite shutdown entered its second day today, protesters demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland



Yesterday too, Gorkhaland supporters vandalised government offices in Darjeeling as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha or GJM-supported indefinite shutdown forced tourists out of the picturesque hill station due to threat of violence.



The GJM, which controls the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration or GTA, has called a shutdown of all state and GTA offices to press its demand for creation of a separate state.





Concerned over continuing violence in Darjeeling, the centre is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district and is ready to offer all assistance to the West Bengal government to restore normalcy, an official said today. However, the Home Ministry is yet to seek a report from the West Bengal government on the situation in the hill district, which has been seeing violence for the past couple of days."We are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling. We are in touch with the state government officials. If necessary, we are ready to offer all assistance," a Home Ministry official said.As their indefinite shutdown entered its second day today, protesters demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland threw stones at police in various parts of Darjeeling as they were stopped from enforcing their shutdown in many government offices.Yesterday too, Gorkhaland supporters vandalised government offices in Darjeeling as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha or GJM-supported indefinite shutdown forced tourists out of the picturesque hill station due to threat of violence.The GJM, which controls the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration or GTA, has called a shutdown of all state and GTA offices to press its demand for creation of a separate state.