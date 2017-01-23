RBI Governor Urjit Patel Reallocates Deputy Governors Portfolios As Viral Acharya Takes Charge

RBI Governor Urjit Patel has reallocated portfolios of Deputy Governors following assumption of charge by Viral V Acharya.Apart from Monetary Policy Department, Mr Acharya will look after Economic Policy & Research, Corporate Strategy and Budget and Financial Markets Operations Department, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement today.Mr Acharya, a professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at the New York University (NYU) was appointed as Deputy Governor last month.Senior-most deputy governor R Gandhi was looking after the monetary policy department, financial market operations department and department of economic policy and research following elevation of Patel as Governor.Deputy governor SS Mundra has been given charge of the Consumer Education and Protection and Human Resources Department while NS Vishwanathan will look after the department of banking regulation and department of communication.An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Acharya was with London Business School (2001-08) and served as the Academic Director of the Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).