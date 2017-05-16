Ransomware Wannacry Hits Power Discom In Bengal

Computers in at least four offices of Bengal's state-run power utility were hit by an apparent ransomware attack today with a demand for 300 dollars of bitcoins by May 20. The attack were suspected on Saturday but confirmed this morning at the cash receipt offices in West Midnapore district Belda, Narayangarh, Daton and Keshiwari.According to latest reports, computers of the power utility at Balurghat in South Dinajpur have also been affected."Some of the systems of our Computer Car Centres were initially attacked which had no impact on our overall business operations," read a statement by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.The "Customer date is fully protected... no impact on day to day functioning," it added."WBSEDCL remains largely unaffected from the global ransomware attack that has jeopardised cyber security across the world." the statement said.The Ransomware WannaCry virus has affected a few pockets in India. Besides Bengal, the states include Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.Over the weekend, more than 100 systems of the Andhra Pradesh police department were affected by the WannaCry virus. Around 120 computers connected to the Gujarat government's information technology network were also hit.Precautions have been taken on a war footing at sectors including telecom, power and aviation to stop the virus that locks all data and demands 300 Bitcoins to unlock it.Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government has been updating its security system since March. "We are installing patch system to stonewall any cyber attack. We are also going to set up cyber coordination centre by June," he added.