Randeep Hooda Writes 'Stay Away From Social Media' In Facebook Advice

Randeep Hooda, months after the online outrage over his reaction on Gurmehar Kaur's tweets, has written a guideline of sorts addressing several religious sections on how to avoid religious insecurity. "Stay away from social media," reads the first on the list of his advice. To those addressed in his post, Mr Hooda has also asked to maintain strict abstinence from news and avoid discussions on religion. "Don't watch news. Stay away from debates on religion," reads his Facebook post. As counter therapy, he's prescribed: "Just look around you at your friends who belong to different castes, communities and religions. And you will find that you are living in one of the best countries in the world."
In March, Randeep Hooda told news agency IANS in a disclaimer of sorts that 'parental guidance' is necessary to go through his social media accounts, particularly Twitter. He made this comment following the massive backlash he received after he appeared to appreciate a tweet posted by Virender Sehwag, supposedly mocking Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook message holding a placard. "I didn't score two centuries, my bat did," Sehwag had written. Gurmehar Kaur is the daughter of a soldier, who was killed in 1999. She was trolled for her placard saying: "Pakistan did not kill my father, war killed him."
Following a war of words between Mr Hooda and Ms Kaur, she took a jibe at the actor writing: "I didn't tweet, my hands did." Eventually, Ms Kaur withdrew from a protest against campus violence in Delhi's Ramjas College, about which she had written the Facebook post blaming the BJP-linked student outfit ABVP.
Later in April, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also posted a video in the manner of Gurmehar Kaur to drive home a message about religious harmony, saying he's '16.66% all religions' and '100 % an artist.'
Randeep Hooda is known for films like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Laal Rang and Sarbjit. He will next be seen in Battle of Saragarhi.